ELMO, Texas — A Kaufman County grand jury has handed down three indictments for a man in connection with a Christmas Eve domestic-violence incident which left one person dead and two others hospitalized.
In an indictment summary released today, 26-year-old Auston Armstrong was indicted by a Kaufman County grand jury on one count of manslaughter, a second-degree felony; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and one count of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, family violence, a first-degree felony.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stabbing in the 9400 block of County Road 213 in the Elmo area on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. There, deputies discovered a male suffering from apparent stab-related injuries and a female who had suffered an apparent head injury, police, at the time, told inForney.com.
The female, later identified as 20-year-old Brittani Davis of Elmo, Texas, later died. The stabbing victim and another victim were expected to be okay.
Police, at the time, said Davis, who was not related to the two family members involved in the stabbing, was possibly shoved during the altercation and struck her head.
Armstrong remains jailed at the Kaufman County Jail with bonds totaling $800,000 in connection with the incident. He is also being held on a $20,000 bond out of Van Zandt County on a charge of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with intent to cause serious bodily injury.