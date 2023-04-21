PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — The Payne Springs Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash which left two teens on life support.
The crash occurred last night in Payne Springs near the Cedar Lake Mart on State Highway (SH) 198.
Police say Christopher Dantzler allegedly struck a vehicle with two teenagers inside and fled the scene.
Payne Springs Police Department Interim Chief Rick Harmon says the teens remain fighting for their lives on life support, as of an update Friday night.
Anyone with information on the crash or Dantzler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Payne Springs Police Department at (903) 451-6504. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (800) 545-8477.