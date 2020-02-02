KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A suspect who stole a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance is in custody following a high-speed chase into Louisiana.
The ambulance was originally tracked to the Forney and northwest Kaufman County area just before 4:30 p.m. — which prompted a multi-agency search, including the use of a Dallas Police Department helicopter.
Authorities lost the tracking signal but a Texas Game Warden spotted the ambulance in the Lindale, Texas, area.
A high-speed pursuit of the ambulance ended in the Bossier City, Louisiana, area, and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
At least one person was taken into custody.
Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans tells inForney.com the ambulance was stolen from Station 53. We are awaiting additional details from Dallas Fire-Rescue.