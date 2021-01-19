TERRELL, Texas — Three Louisiana teens have been arrested following a theft incident in Terrell and subsequent police chase in Mesquite.
The incident occurred on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Around 3:59 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department received a 911 call from an individual had witnessed a theft occur at a retail store in Terrell and was now following the vehicle into Mesquite's jurisdiction.
The suspect vehicle, according to the Mesquite Police Department, was a silver Nissan SUV which had been determined to have been stolen out of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Responding officers located the vehicle at the intersection of Town East and Emporium Circle where they attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle. The vehicle, however, according to police, fled into the Town East Mall parking lot, onto Interstate Highway 635, and then westbound on Interstate Highway 30.
The pursuit came to an end after the suspect vehicle struck the median of Belt Line Road in Garland, which disabled the vehicle. Three suspects fled the vehicle on foot.
The driver, a 16-year-old male from Shreveport, was taken into custody in the backyard of a residence in the 6300 block of Fallbrook Drive in Garland.
Two passengers from the vehicle, 15- and 16-year-old females, were located hiding inside an equipment store in the 500 Block of IH 30.
"All subjects were detained without incident," read a statement from the Mesquite Police Department. "A search of the vehicle incident to arrest revealed a .223 caliber rifle, and a 9mm Handgun along with assorted clothing, which was later determined to have been stolen during the theft in Terrell."
The driver was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The two female passengers were charged with evading arrest on foot.
According to the Mesquite Police Department, the theft and stolen vehicle charges will be referred to their respective jurisdictions.