TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying two people allegedly involved in the theft of an 18-wheeler loaded with 49,000 pounds of metal rebar.
On Tuesday, May 11, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., a red 2017 Peterbilt truck-tractor hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with 49,000 pounds of metal rebar was stolen from the QuickTrip located at 1608 State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell, Texas.
On Wednesday, May 12, 2020, the truck-tractor was located, using built-in GPS, in the 300 block of Westfall Drive in southwest Dallas, Texas — the trailer and cargo were missing.
Police say the truck-tractor was equipped with an in-dash camera and captured a close-up picture of the suspect's face, a white or Hispanic male, and surveillance video at the QuickTrip captured images of a second suspect, a white or Hispanic female. The suspect's vehicle is described as a white or silver Ford F-150 FX4.
Police released the images of the alleged suspects and their vehicle on Wednesday in an attempt to identify them with the public's assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at (469) 474-2700 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.