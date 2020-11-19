FORNEY, Texas — Forney High School athletics coordinator and head football coach, Aaron Woods, has resigned effective immediately, inForney.com has confirmed, and will not finish the season.
With two games still scheduled, assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Bill Foster will lead the team and 13 assistant coaches in the interim, according to district officials.
Woods has been the Jackrabbit head coach for two seasons with a record of 5-15-0 and “emerged from a strong field of candidates as the man to lead the Forney High School Jackrabbits into their next era,” the district's athletic department said when announcing his hire in April 2018.
“Woods has an outstanding reputation both as a football coach and a leader of young men and coaches. He earned rave reviews from both peers and superiors, standing out as a man of character, passion, and readiness to impact the Forney High School campus, and we are excited to see him in action,” the district said at the time.
Forney ISD Director of Athletics, Neal Weaver, declined inForney.com’s invitation for comment, but a district statement released Thursday morning says, “Coach Aaron Woods has notified us that he will be moving on to pursue other career opportunities.”
“We have a strong plan in place to complete this football season and will continue to support our athletes as they transition into off-season programs and collegiate opportunities. We are fortunate to have an experienced coach in Bill Foster, who will coordinate our activities in the interim,” the statement says.
A reason for Woods's abrupt departure has not been released.
"I am thankful for my opportunity to lead the Forney High School Athletic program the past 3 seasons. My family enjoyed the relationships that have been created and wish nothing but the best for the students and community of Forney in the future. We look forward to what is next in our calling," Woods tells inForney.com.