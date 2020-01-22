FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District is seeking nominations from the community for future facilities names.
Following approval of a $623 million bond referendum in November 2019, and in anticipation of new facilities in the future, the district is seeking nominations from the community through Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
According to the district, the following guidelines shall be used in the naming of school buildings or other facilities in the district:
- Facilities may be named for persons who have served the District or community, especially in service to children.
- Facilities may be named for any local, state, or national heroic figure.
- A nominee shall have made a significant contribution to society and/or education, and his or her name shall lend prestige and status to an institution of learning.
- Facilities may be named for local residential or geographic areas or state or national landmarks.