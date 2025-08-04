Governor Abbott Threatens to Remove Absent Texas House Democrats Over Quorum Break

In a recent development involving the Texas House of Representatives, Governor Greg Abbott has issued a stern warning to Democratic lawmakers who have left the state to break quorum, preventing the passage of a controversial redistricting bill. The bill in question is expected to increase the number of Republican seats in the House of Representatives by five.

Background on the Quorum Break

According to reports from NPR, at least 51 Texas House Democrats left the state on Sunday to avoid voting on the congressional map redrawing. This act of protest is aimed at stalling the legislative process and blocking a bill that has significant implications for the state's political landscape.

Governor's Response

Governor Abbott, in a press release dated August 3, 2025, expressed strong disapproval of the Democrats' actions. He described the absence as a deliberate and premeditated plan to thwart the House's ability to conduct its business. Abbott emphasized that participation in the legislative process is a constitutional duty, not an option. He further stated that the Democrats' actions amount to an abandonment of their elected offices.

Potential Consequences for Absent Democrats

The Governor has threatened to invoke Texas Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0382 to remove any Democrat House member who fails to return by 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, 2025. This opinion suggests that a district court may determine a legislator has forfeited their office due to abandonment, allowing for their removal and the filling of vacancies under Article III, Section 13 of the Texas Constitution.

Legal Implications

Governor Abbott also mentioned potential legal repercussions for the absent lawmakers. He claimed that soliciting or accepting funds to evade fines associated with their absence could violate Texas bribery laws. Abbott indicated he would use his extradition authority to bring any out-of-state Democrats back to Texas if they are found to have committed felonies.

As this situation unfolds, the implications for both the legislative process and the political climate in Texas remain significant. Residents and lawmakers alike await the next steps, which could reshape the state's political dynamics.