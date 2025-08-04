Texas House Approves Civil Arrest Warrants for Absent Democrats Amid Redistricting Dispute

Published: August 4, 2025 By Jeremy Bishop
Texas House passes motion to allow civil arrest warrants for Democrats who did not attend special session. The Texas House passed a motion to allow the speaker to issue civil warrants for the arrests of Democrats who did not attend today’s special session.The motion came from state Rep. Charlie Geren.

The Texas House passed a motion to allow the speaker to issue civil warrants for the arrests of Democrats who did not attend today’s special session.

The motion came from state Rep. Charlie Geren and specifically called for the “sergeant of arms or officers appointed by her to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused for the purpose of securing and maintaining their attendance under warrant of arrest if necessary.”

It passed 85-6, Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced.

Before the members in the chamber voted on the motion, Burrows said he would “immediately sign the warrants for the civil arrests of the members who have said they will not be here” if it passed.

“To those who are absent, return now. Show the courage to face the issues you were elected to solve. Come back and fulfill your duty because this House will not sit quietly while you obstruct the work of the people,” Burrows said, warning there would “be consequences.”


In a dramatic turn of events, the Texas House has approved a motion that empowers the Speaker to issue civil arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who failed to attend a special legislative session. This decision follows the departure of over 50 Democrats from the state, a move aimed at blocking a redistricting plan advanced by Republicans.

Motion Details and Legislative Actions

State Representative Charlie Geren spearheaded the motion, which authorizes the “sergeant of arms or officers appointed by her to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused for the purpose of securing and maintaining their attendance under warrant of arrest if necessary.” This measure was passed with a vote of 85-6, as announced by Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows.

Speaker's Statement and Legislative Context

Prior to the vote, Speaker Burrows firmly stated his intent to “immediately sign the warrants for the civil arrests of the members who have said they will not be here” if the motion succeeded. He urged absent lawmakers to return, emphasizing the need to confront pressing issues head-on and fulfill their legislative responsibilities. “To those who are absent, return now. Show the courage to face the issues you were elected to solve. Come back and fulfill your duty because this House will not sit quietly while you obstruct the work of the people,” Burrows declared, indicating potential consequences for continued absence.

Implications for Forney Residents

For residents of Forney and surrounding areas, this escalation in the Texas House highlights the ongoing tensions in state politics, particularly regarding redistricting efforts that could impact congressional representation. As the situation unfolds, it remains crucial for constituents to stay informed on how these legislative actions could influence local governance, infrastructure funding, and community development initiatives.

Documents

Greg-Abbott-08.03.2025_Quorum_Break_Statement

