Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal Action

AG Paxton's Stance on Democrat Lawmakers' Quorum Break

In response to the recent exodus of Democratic members from the Texas House of Representatives, Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued a strong statement condemning their actions. These lawmakers left the state in an attempt to break quorum and stall legislative proceedings.

Attorney General Paxton criticized the Democrats' decision, stating, “Instead of showing up to work and fulfilling their elected duties, House Democrat members have fled the state in a cowardly desertion of their responsibilities. These jet-setting runaways have turned their backs on Texas, neglecting their House duties for what appears to be a mere publicity stunt.”

Legal Framework and Potential Consequences

Paxton underscored his commitment to enforcing accountability, emphasizing, “I am prepared to do everything in my power to hold them accountable because these liberal lawmakers are not above the law. It’s imperative that they are swiftly arrested, punished, and face the full force of the law for their actions against the people of Texas.”

The legal basis for such actions stems from a 2021 Texas Supreme Court ruling, secured by Paxton's office, which affirms the House's authority to arrest absent members to achieve quorum. This precedent provides the current framework to locate, apprehend, and return absent lawmakers to the Capitol.

Enforcement and Future Implications

Attorney General Paxton has assured the public that he will continue to deploy all legal means available to enforce these laws. His efforts are aimed at deterring any future attempts by lawmakers to shirk their obligations and ensure that legislative processes are upheld without interruption.

As the situation unfolds, both parties are poised for a continued clash over legislative responsibilities and governance in Texas, with significant implications for the state's political landscape.

Below is the full court documents from the Texas Supreme Court, notable stating: