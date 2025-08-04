Forney Teen Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges

Forney Teen Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges. Carlos Vazquez, 19, of Forney, was arrested on serious drug-related charges following an investigation by local law enforcement. The arrest, conducted by the Forney Police Department, took place on August 2, 2025, at 10:25 PM.

Carlos Vazquez, 19, of Forney, was arrested on serious drug-related charges following an investigation by local law enforcement. The arrest, conducted by the Forney Police Department, took place on August 2, 2025, at 10:25 PM, according to jail records.

Charges and Bail

Vazquez faces multiple charges, the most severe being the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, in quantities ranging from 4 to 200 grams. This charge alone carries a significant surety bond of $100,000. The Forney Police Department is the charging agency for this offense.

Additionally, Vazquez is charged with prohibiting a substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2, in amounts between 1 and 4 grams. Each of these charges comes with a separate surety bond set at $10,000. Notably, the charge for possession of a controlled substance is attributed to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, while the others fall under the jurisdiction of the Forney Police Department.

The total bail for Carlos Vazquez is set at $130,000, reflecting the gravity of the allegations.

Arrest and Booking Details

The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department and Vazquez was subsequently booked into the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office facility, where he is currently being held in housing location B07B-15. The offense dates for all charges are recorded as July 31, 2025, indicating a coordinated effort by law enforcement to address these serious allegations.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

