FORNEY, Texas (Advertorial) — For parents seeking an exceptional educational experience for their little ones, Forney's Children's Lighthouse Early Learning School is unveiling an exciting new chapter this fall.
The school is proud to introduce an advanced immersive dual-language program, encompassing Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL). This groundbreaking initiative aligns seamlessly with Forney ISD offerings, marking a significant stride in enhancing early childhood education.
inForney.com spoke with the Director of the school to shed light on this new endeavor.
"Starting this Fall, we are launching our expanded Accelerated Pre-Kindergarten program, an alternative for those looking for a Private School experience with afterschool care," he said. "This will be an advanced immersive curriculum for children 3 years and older that teaches Spanish and Sign Language."
The immersive nature of this curriculum serves as a remarkable learning journey for young minds, fostering not only linguistic prowess but also cultural awareness and inclusivity. Children will have the opportunity to explore the rich tapestry of two distinct languages, empowering them with skills that extend far beyond the classroom.
The Early Learning School extends a warm invitation to parents who share the vision of a multi-language educational voyage for their children. The school encourages parents to seize the chance to reserve a spot for their child in this program.
The Multi-Language Curriculum that awaits the students is replete with exciting features:
- Tri-Language Program: The core of the program lies in its triumvirate of languages - English, Spanish, and Sign Language - weaving a linguistic tapestry that celebrates diversity.
- STREAM-Based Proprietary Curriculum: Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math form the bedrock of the curriculum, fostering holistic development.
- Unique Weekly Themes: With captivating themes such as Entomology, Numismatics, and Linguistics, children are offered a well-rounded education that spans beyond traditional subjects.
- Special Guests & In-House Special Events: Enriching the learning experience through interactions with experts and engaging events that spark curiosity.
- Quality & Caring Staff: The school takes pride in its team of dedicated educators who provide a nurturing and stimulating environment for young learners.
- Chef on Staff: A dedicated culinary professional adds a delightful dimension to education, nurturing young palates and introducing them to the joys of diverse cuisines.
For parents eager to embark on this enriching journey with their children, the Children's Lighthouse Early Learning School has extended an open invitation to explore more information and secure a spot. Use the information provided above to call / text or visit the web site for more information. The school's commitment to shaping young minds and nurturing cultural diversity stands as a testament to the transformative power of early education.
Seamless Transition to Forney ISD's Dual Language Academy
Upon completing the Pre-K program at Children's Lighthouse Early Learning School, children entering Forney ISD have the unique opportunity to continue their bilingual journey through the Advantages of the FISD Dual Language Academy. This esteemed program offers a host of benefits:
- Bilingual, Biliterate, and Multicultural Students: The Dual Language Academy molds students into well-rounded individuals proficient in multiple languages and well-versed in diverse cultures.
- Strong Academic Achievement: The academy's Two-Way Dual Language approach ensures sustained academic excellence, setting students on a trajectory of success.
- Academic and Cognitive Skills: Students continue to master academic skills while simultaneously acquiring a second language, fostering cognitive growth.
- High-Expectation Enrichment Model: The academy employs an enriching curriculum that upholds high standards, nurturing students' learning potential.
- Future Economic Advantage: Graduates of the Dual Language Academy develop a valuable skill set that offers economic advantages in the competitive job market.
The Dual Language Academy operates through specific schools:
- Criswell Elementary Two-Way Dual Language (K-6): Principal Maribel Sanchez
- Rhodes Intermediate School (5-6): Principal Brenda Lopez
Since its inception, Children's Lighthouse has earned the prestigious City's Best Award. 2023 was no different, as Children's Lighthouse accepted the award for the third year in a row.
As education evolves to meet the demands of a globalized world, Children's Lighthouse's commitment to linguistic and cultural diversity shines brightly.
There are several ways you can contact Children's Lighthouse: Via text at (972)903-9396; or call (972) 552-7226; and online at their enrollment link, here: bit.ly/enroll-in-our-school, or their website, here: https://childrenslighthouse.com/forney.