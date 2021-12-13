KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas – With just days left, dozens of Kaufman County children are still in need for Christmas. Organizers, first responders and law enforcement for the local Gift of Hope are counting on the community to come through again this year with financial donations.
Celebrating six seasons of providing for local children, the Gift of Hope is a partnership between REACH Child Placing Agency and local churches, law enforcement, first responders, elected officials and local school districts work together to identify children who are most in need. Each child is partnered with an officer or first responder for a night of bonding and shopping for gifts.
Thanks to private and corporate donors, the Gift of Hope has provided Christmas for over 600 Kaufman County children in need for the past five years.
This year, organizers say that the demand for help is outweighing the means.
“We are still learning about children in need and that is currently outpacing our funds,” says Pct. 3 Constable Vanessa Brooks, Co-Chair for this year’s event.
“We are counting on our community to provide another Gift of Hope this year to ensure our children have the Christmas they deserve,” Brooks says.
With a $100 donation, Gift of Hope Board of Directors and volunteers work with community partners to ensure that each child receives the magic of Christmas and the hope for better days ahead.
Donating is easy, go to reachcpatx.org and look for the “Charitable Giving” button. There you can make a tax-deductible donation to Gift of Hope.
“Our goal is not only to provide these underserved children with a gift to open, but also a positive interaction with local leaders for one night that will create lasting memories,” Brooks says.
For more information or to donate, please go to reachcpatx.com