TERRELL, Texas — Terrell ISD is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tracie Washington as the new Deputy Superintendent of Leading and Learning. Dr. Washington brings eighteen years of educational experience to the district.
Washington began her career in 2005 as a middle school reading teacher in Mount Pleasant ISD. For the next five years she served in the classroom and later as an instructional coach in Desoto ISD before becoming an English Language Arts academic coordinator in 2010 at Dallas ISD. Washington was inducted into the inaugural class of the Dallas ISD Principal Fellows Academy while simultaneously serving as Associate Principal for Hector P. Garcia Middle School.
In 2013, Washington was named the principal of Seagoville Middle School in Dallas ISD. Under her leadership, academic outcomes increased dramatically and caught the attention of district leadership.
In 2015, she was asked to take on the challenge of leading Dade Middle School, the lowest-performing middle school at the time, in Dallas ISD. Within one year, the campus experienced a complete turn-around under Washington’s leadership moving from “Improvement Required” to “Met Standard” with multiple distinctions. Parent involvement and engagement also increased from 40% to 89%. The success of the campus caught the attention of then Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, who visited the campus to learn more about Dr. Washington’s turn-around strategies. In 2016, Washington was named Dallas ISD Principal of the Year.
In 2018, Washington took on a new role as Executive Director of School Leadership where she oversaw the district’s “Achieving in the Middle” initiative which was designed to improve low-performing middle schools. Under her leadership, 80% of the seven middle schools under Washington’s charge were consistently ranked in the top ten on all district assessments, and all campuses were designated as “Met Standard” with several receiving distinctions. Additionally, the retention rate for all professional staff increased from 56% to 93%.
Washington holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degree from Texas A&M University-Commerce and a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
“I am honored to serve the students, staff and community of Terrell ISD,” said Washington. “It is my unwavering commitment to ensure that Terrell ISD is a model of excellence for the nation through transformational leadership, exemplary teaching and radical hospitality that ensures every scholar has endless possibilities.”
Washington replaces Dr. Melanie Magee who is retiring.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Tracie Washinton to the Terrell ISD team,” said Dr. Georgeanne Warnock, Terrell ISD Superintendent. “I am certain that Dr. Washington will lead our next chapter of teaching and learning with energy, focus, passion, and deep-seated conviction in the belief that we will achieve unprecedented outcomes for children.”