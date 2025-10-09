Arrest in Kaufman County Child Injury Case Leads to $70,000 Bond

Arrest Made in Serious Child Endangerment Case

DYLAN EDWARD SMITH, 31, of Kaufman, was taken into custody early on October 1, 2025, by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Smith faces multiple felony charges, including injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with intent to cause bodily injury. The arrest occurred around 6:37 a.m., and Smith remains held in the Kaufman County Jail.

According to jail records, the charges stem from incidents reported on September 30, 2025. The most serious offense—injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with intent to cause bodily injury—carries a bond of $20,000. This charge underscores the severity of the allegations and raises concerns for the safety of vulnerable individuals in the community.

Smith also faces a second charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, with a bond set at $50,000. This charge suggests Smith may have attempted to interfere with the investigation into the initial offense.

The combined bond for both charges totals $70,000. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the primary arresting agency, while the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is identified as the charging agency for the tampering offense. Legal proceedings in this case are expected to move forward through the appropriate judicial channels.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.