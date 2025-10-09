Forney’s Boom Continues: Texas Health Building Massive New Hospital by 2027

Texas Health Resources has announced plans to build a 242,000-square-foot hospital in Forney, set to open by 2027. The new facility will expand healthcare access for the rapidly growing community, offering emergency care, labor and delivery, and other essential medical services.

In a major boost for the fast-growing city of Forney, Texas Health Resources has announced plans to build a cutting-edge, 242,000-square-foot hospital. The new facility will sit on 50 acres along U.S. Route 80, adjacent to the Villages at Gateway development—an upcoming hub expected to include major retailers such as H-E-B, Target, and Home Depot.

Hospital Details and Timeline

The Texas Health campus will also feature a four-story professional office building. While a groundbreaking date has yet to be set, Arlington-based Texas Health Resources anticipates completing construction by 2027. The Beck Group, a Dallas architecture and construction firm, has been selected to design the hospital.

When it opens, the facility will house approximately 60 beds, with plans to expand to 104 beds at full capacity. The hospital will include 30 surge beds, an intensive care unit, an intermediate care unit, and an eight-bed neonatal intensive care unit, according to Toya White, president and chief nursing officer at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman.

Addressing Community Healthcare Needs

Texas Health currently operates the 91-bed Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman, which has served the area since 1975. But Kaufman County—ranked the second-fastest growing county in the nation—has seen unprecedented population increases, especially in Forney, which grew by more than 51% between 2020 and 2023.

Improving Access to Healthcare

The new hospital will offer a full range of services, including an emergency room, operating suites, labor and delivery, and advanced imaging. This will provide Forney residents with local access to comprehensive care without traveling to nearby cities.

At 60 beds, the facility will be similar in size to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and Texas Health Hospital Mansfield. Once fully expanded to 104 beds, it will be comparable to Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital in Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Economic Impact and Future Growth

Although cost and job creation estimates have not yet been released, the project represents a significant investment in Forney’s future. Texas Health finalized the land purchase from Meadow Ridge Farm LP in May 2024, following a City Council-approved zoning change earlier in the year to accommodate hospital and medical development.

Commitment to Community Support

The property provides room for future expansion, ensuring the hospital can grow alongside Forney. Texas Health Resources also continues its broader community outreach, contributing more than $1 million in grants to Kaufman County over the past five years to support mental health, social connection, and food security initiatives.

The new hospital marks a milestone not just in Forney’s healthcare landscape but also in its ongoing economic growth—signaling a future where residents can access top-tier medical care close to home.