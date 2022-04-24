FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney has named three finalists in the running to lead the Forney Police Department as its Chief of Police, a decision expected to be made this upcoming week by City Manager Charles Daniels.
The finalists were announced at a Meet and Greet on Thursday night, April 21, 2022, at Forney City Hall.
"This is the end of a weeks-long journey ... after tonight, decisions will have to be made," Daniels said, in introducing the finalists. "I will spend a restless weekend trying to decide who will be our next chief."
Named were, in order they were introduced, North Richland Hills Assistant Chief Carrie White, Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Bliss, and current interim Forney Police Department Chief Todd Eudy.
Former Arlington Police Chief and current Dallas College Chief Loretta Hill moderated the event and led the questions and answer session.
Daniels thanked Dr. Theron Bowman, head of The Bowman Group which was retained by the city, for his guidance assisting the City of Forney in the hiring process. Bowman is a former police chief and city manager.
"By this time next week, we will have new police chief for the City of Forney," Daniels said at the conclusion of the approximate two-hour meeting.
"For a city manager, this is the most visible and perhaps the most important decision that can be made," says Daniels. "I want to make sure I do it right."
