FORNEY, Texas — Following the retirement of longtime Forney Fire Department Chief Rick Townsend, Forney City Manager Tony Carson has selected a new chief for the department, the city announced moments ago.
"After a diligent interview process, the City of Forney is excited to announce the hiring of Derek Briggs as the next Fire Chief," read a statement from the City of Forney.
Briggs will be joining the Forney Fire Department after serving the Abilene, Texas, Fire Department for nearly 23 years, most recently as the department's EMS Division Chief.
He is expected to join the Forney Fire Department on June 1, 2020.
“I’m excited to move back to the North Texas area and further pursue my passion for service and firefighting,” stated Briggs. “I look forward to providing active leadership, a fresh perspective, and to continue my professional development with the Forney Fire Department."
"It’s a great opportunity in a growing community and I’m truly honored and humbled to accept the role as Fire Chief for the City of Forney,” he said.
The Abilene Fire Department says he was been instrumental in advancing the department.
"His passion for our department, as well as the fire service was evident everyday," read their statement, in congratulating Briggs on his selection. "Our loss will definitely be Forney FD's gain."
According to the city's release, Briggs is a graduate of Columbia Southern University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Services Administration. He also has several certifications including a Fire Service Chief Executive Officer certification from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University.
Briggs was a graduate of Lewisville High School and started his firefighting career in The Colony as a volunteer. Briggs has been with the Abilene Fire Department since 1997 and has served in various roles such as Company Officer, Training Captain, and his current role, EMS Division Chief.
“Chief Briggs brings a wealth of education and experience in fire service to the City of Forney. As difficult as it will be to follow Chief T in this position, I am confident that Chief Briggs is up to the task,” stated City Manager Tony Carson.
Earlier this month, the city announced an acting chief in Assistant Chief Phillip Pyle, who will continue to serve in that capacity until the arrival of Briggs.