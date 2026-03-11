Epic Fury, Epic Success- By Lance Gooden

By Congressman Lance Gooden

For nearly half a century, the Iranian regime has funded terrorism, killed American troops, and pursued nuclear weapons while chanting “Death to America.”

Despite this threat, too many American presidents drew symbolic red lines and issued warnings that Tehran never truly feared. The result was an emboldened Iran that attacked American interests and destabilized the region.

A Shift in Strategy

That changed on February 28, when President Donald J. Trump backed America’s words with action through Operation Epic Fury.

Make no mistake: this was not President Trump’s desired outcome. He sought a nonviolent resolution to Iran’s aggressive weapons aspirations, pursued diplomacy, and generously gave Iran the option of peace. The regime refused.

Instead, it continued to rebuild nuclear and missile infrastructure , produce ballistic missiles , and position those missiles to threaten American forces and our allies. Intelligence assessments made clear that if Iran came under attack, its response against U.S. personnel would be automatic. This left President Trump with a simple but grave decision: wait for American casualties or act now to prevent them.

Operation Epic Fury

So, President Trump spoke to the regime in a language it would understand—American firepower. Under Operation Epic Fury, he launched targeted combat operations with clear objectives: destroy Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, neutralize its naval threat to global shipping, and ensure the regime can never possess a nuclear weapon.

Constitutional Authority and Precedents

As with any bold action from our great President, critics and Trump Derangement sufferers have been quick to declare this operation unconstitutional. But let's be clear: the President of the United States is the Commander-in-Chief under Article II of the Constitution. Protecting American troops and U.S. assets from an imminent threat is his duty. Congress was notified. The administration complied with the law.

Those suddenly rediscovering their concerns about “authorization” should explain where their outrage was when Barack Obama conducted sustained bombing campaigns across the Middle East without prior congressional authorization. Even then-House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said President Obama “did not need authorization” to use force.

Historical Context

We must also remember that this conflict did not emerge overnight. For years, past administrations coddled the regime, refusing to take their threat to America—and the world—seriously.

Obama sent Iran $1.7B in cash . Joe Biden gave the regime a $10 billion sanctions waiver . With this funding, Iran bankrolled proxies across the region, armed militias with weapons that killed American soldiers, and continued pursuing nuclear capabilities.

If you were silent when Obama and Biden gave billions to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, spare us the lectures now about President Trump’s action to stop that same regime from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The Threat of a Nuclear Iran

Iran’s strategy has been clear for years: build a massive arsenal of ballistic missiles and drones so no nation dares challenge its nuclear ambitions. With thousands of missiles and drones, the regime could hold the region hostage and deter any attempt to stop its nuclear breakout.

President Trump refused to allow Iran to achieve that immunity.

Last June, Trump executed Operation Midnight Hammer, which obliterated key nuclear sites. Operation Epic Fury is the necessary second strike to ensure the regime cannot rebuild and shield itself behind a growing missile stockpile. This is peace through strength.

A Call for Strength

The Iranian regime is not a misunderstood geopolitical actor. It’s a radical theocracy that sponsors terrorism from Hezbollah to Hamas—targeting American troops, attacking U.S. interests, and plotting attacks on American soil.

The United States would always prefer peace, but we will not tolerate nuclear blackmail. Peace is not built on wishful thinking, sanctions waivers, and unenforced red lines. It’s built on resolve, strength, and action.

President Trump has been honest with the American people about the risks of this operation. We mourn the brave heroes who have already made the ultimate sacrifice. We pray for the wounded. We will honor their courage by finishing the mission and protecting future generations from a nuclear Iran.

The objective is clear, and the stakes are enormous.

Under President Trump, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

Congressman Lance Gooden represents Texas’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.