TERRELL, Texas — Firefighters from multiple fire departments were able to fend off a 5-acre wildland fire and prevent structure damage on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
At approximately 2:41 p.m., the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass and woods fire in the area of Saddle Ridge Circle and Longspur Lane in northwestern Kaufman County.
Units arrived less than 10 minutes later to find heavy fire in the woods, according to the department.
The City of Terrell Fire Department and the McLendon-Chisholm Fire Department were requested for mutual aid.
"Brush trucks entered the woods to control the fire while additional apparatus protected structures and established a water supply," read a statement from the department. "The fire was eventually contained at 5 acres with no damage to structures."
The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene to investigate. Fire officials say the fire originated from a large illegal burn and crossed multiple property lines.
After clearing the fire Sunday afternoon, the department was contacted to respond as mutual aid to the Elmo Volunteer Fire Department on a grass fire in the area of County Road 310, near Interstate Highway 20.
"Units arrived to find a grass and trash fire. The fire was quickly contained and determined to be accidental in nature."