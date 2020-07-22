FORNEY, Texas — Family and police are searching for a Forney woman and her two children, reported missing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
According to family, Natalie Chambers and her two daughters, Izabel and Elise, left their Forney-area home around 8 a.m. today with plans to see a friend for a park play date in Grapevine, Texas. They have not been heard from or seen since, family members say.
Chambers phone was last pinged around 1 p.m. in the Combine, Texas, area — near Seagoville, according to the family.
Chambers is believed to be driving a blue 2008 Ford Escape bearing Texas license plate No. KZR9118
A missing persons report has been filed with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, inForney.com confirmed.