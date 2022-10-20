TERRELL, Texas — Four people were injured, two of which were airlifted, from a major crash on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 in the Terrell area on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 4:27 p.m., on October 20, 2022, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and CareFlite were dispatched to a two-vehicle major crash on FM 148 at FM 987.
While responding, firefighters received reports of multiple injuries and two people entrapped in vehicles, according to a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. Based on that information, additional ambulances were requested and a medical helicopter was placed on standby.
"Firefighters arrived 10 minutes after dispatch to find a total of 4 patients requiring significant care," stated the department. "A third ambulance was requested and 2 helicopters from UT Health EMS and Flight For Life were launched to the scene."
Scene command also requested assistance from the City of Terrell Fire Department to provide additional medics for patient care and personnel for the double extrication. Personnel were also dedicated to two landing zones which were established north of the crash scene.
Approximately 18 minutes after arrival, firefighters completed the two extrications and all four patients were being cared for by EMS.
Ultimately, two patients were transported by UT Health EMS and Flight For Life medical helicopters and two patients were transported by CareFlite ground ambulances to Dallas-area trauma centers for further care.
"As always, we appreciate TFD's assistance on the call," stated the department. "Multiple patients, multiple extrications, two helicopters, and two very busy roadways necessitate lots of help to provide the best care for our patients."
FM 148 and FM 987 remained closed while emergency personnel were on scene and reopened at approximately 5:55 p.m.