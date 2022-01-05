CRANDALL, Texas — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on County Road (CR) 4116 in Kaufman County on Wednesday evening.
At approximately 6:16 p.m., the Crandall Fire Department, CareFlite, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the 9200 block of CR 4116 — in between Crandall and Kaufman, for a vehicle vs. a pedestrian.
The man was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman where he was pronounced deceased.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash investigation information, a GMC was traveling westbound on CR 4116 and, due to limited lighting, struck the man crossing at an intersection. The driver was uninjured.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.