HEARTLAND, Texas — A naked man running on Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 near Heartland was fatally struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.
At approximately 10 p.m., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, emergency and first responders were dispatched to FM 741, just north of FM 2727 in between Heartland and Crandall, for a major crash involving a pedestrian and welfare concern.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that a pedestrian was running in the northbound lane of traffic and was struck by a 2004 Ford F-150," Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
The driver of the Ford F-150 was uninjured in the crash.
The pedestrian, who police have not identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The man was seen without clothing prior to being struck by the F-150, according to law enforcement personnel and witnesses. His body was sent for an autopsy.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.