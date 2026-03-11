Noah’s Ark Early Development Center: Nurturing Young Minds in Forney for Over Two Decades

FORNEY — For more than two decades, Noah’s Ark Early Development Center in Forney has been a cornerstone in early childhood education, helping local children take their first steps into learning.

Families across Kaufman County recognize the center as a nurturing environment where children are cared for, encouraged, and prepared for the classroom. Since its inception in 1999, Noah’s Ark has served generations of local families, solidifying its status as one of the longest-standing early childhood education providers in the area.

Today, Noah’s Ark combines trusted childcare with structured early learning, assisting infants, toddlers, and preschoolers in building the essential foundation they need before entering kindergarten.

A Forney Daycare Focused on Early Education

Many parents begin searching for a daycare in Forney, but what they often discover at Noah’s Ark is much more than simple childcare.

The center emphasizes early childhood education, focusing on social development, early literacy, and school readiness.

Programs include:

Infant care

Toddler development programs

Preschool classes

Pre-Kindergarten preparation

Structured early learning curriculum

Students engage in guided activities aimed at helping them develop confidence, communication skills, and a natural curiosity about learning. The school employs the Abeka curriculum, which emphasizes phonics, early reading skills, and foundational academics to prepare children for kindergarten environments.

Experienced Educators Serving the Forney Community

One of the greatest strengths of Noah’s Ark is its dedicated teaching team.

The Forney childcare center employs 27 educators and staff members, collectively bringing over 150 years of experience in working with young children. Leadership includes longtime educator Nancy Myers, whose extensive experience reflects the school’s long-standing history in the community. Katelynn Hansen, the assistant director, oversees daily operations and provides support to both families and teachers.

Several staff members have a personal connection to the school; some teachers currently working at Noah’s Ark attended the center as children, while others now teach students whose parents once sat in the same classrooms. These multi-generational connections are a unique aspect of the school.

A Daycare Built on Trust, Safety, and Compassion

For parents in search of reliable childcare in Forney, trust is often the most critical factor. The team at Noah’s Ark emphasizes that these values guide every decision they make. “Parents place enormous trust in us when they leave their children in our care,” the leadership team explains. “That trust influences everything—from classroom organization to how we communicate with families.”

The center operates under Texas childcare licensing standards, with staff members participating in ongoing professional development focused on child safety and early childhood development.

Helping Children Enter Kindergarten Ready to Learn

One of the most gratifying moments for teachers at Noah’s Ark occurs when former students begin elementary school. Parents often share that their children entered kindergarten confident, curious, and ready to succeed, thanks to the skills cultivated during their early years at Noah’s Ark.

“Early childhood is where curiosity begins,” the leadership team observes. "And when children feel safe and encouraged, learning comes naturally.”

Growing With the Forney Community

Forney is rapidly growing, attracting new families each year. Noah’s Ark has been part of that growth since 1999, consistently welcoming new students while maintaining a strong commitment to quality education and family relationships. The organization is also working to strengthen another early learning campus in nearby Rockwall, further expanding access to early childhood education for families in the region. For the educators at Noah’s Ark, the mission remains simple: create an environment where children feel safe, supported, and excited to learn.

Noah’s Ark Early Development Center – Forney Childcare Information

Families looking for the best daycare in Forney, Texas, can learn more about Noah’s Ark by visiting the center’s website or contacting the school directly.

Noah’s Ark Early Development Center – Forney

📍 Serving Forney families since 1999

🌐 Website: https://www.thearks.com

📞 Phone: 972-564-0488

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/noahsarkforney

Parents can call the center or visit the website to schedule a tour, learn about enrollment, or explore available programs.

FAQ: Daycare and Preschool in Forney

What ages does Noah’s Ark Early Development Center serve?

Noah’s Ark provides childcare and early education programs for infants, toddlers, preschool students, and pre-kindergarten children.

How long has Noah’s Ark served the Forney community?

The school has been serving families in Forney, Texas since 1999, making it one of the longest-established childcare providers in the area.

What curriculum does Noah’s Ark use?

The center utilizes the Abeka early learning curriculum, which focuses on phonics, early literacy, and foundational academic skills.

How experienced are the teachers at Noah’s Ark?

The Forney location includes 27 educators with more than 150 years of combined childcare experience working with young children.

Why This Story Matters for Forney Families

Choosing the right childcare provider is one of the most important decisions parents make. For many families in Forney, Noah’s Ark Early Development Center has been that trusted place for more than 25 years, helping children build the confidence and skills that carry them into the classroom and beyond.