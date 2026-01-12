North Texas Couple Convicted in $25 Million Pyramid Scheme Targeting Vulnerable Communities

The allure of an 800% return on investment may seem enticing, particularly during the economic turmoil caused by a global pandemic. However, for over 10,000 individuals across the United States, this promise morphed into a $25 million nightmare, allegedly orchestrated by a couple from North Texas.

Last week, a federal jury in Sherman found Marlon Moore, 39, and LaShonda Moore, 38, guilty of operating an illegal pyramid scheme known as "Blessings in No Time" (BINT). Residing in the Prosper and Frisco areas and having gained fame through a reality television appearance, the Moores reportedly exploited their public image to manipulate vulnerable populations—particularly within the African American community—during the financial uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Blessing" That Never Came

Between June 2020 and June 2021, the Moores promoted BINT as a faith-based initiative aimed at fostering community support. Through weekly livestream broadcasts, they recruited participants, promising that an initial "blessing" of $1,400 would yield a return of over $11,000 within a matter of weeks.

The scheme utilized a tiered structure known as "playing boards," organized into four levels:

Fire: The entry level, where eight new recruits each contributed $1,400.

Wind: Four participants who advanced as new recruits joined.

Earth: Two participants nearing the upper echelon.

Water: The pinnacle position that received the $11,200 "blessing" from the Fire level.

The mathematics of a pyramid scheme is inherently exploitative. For one individual at the "Water" level to receive their payout, eight new recruits were necessary. Subsequently, those eight required 64 additional participants to sustain the flow of money. Prosecutors demonstrated that the Moores strategically ensured they and their family members occupied the lucrative "Water" positions across multiple boards, ultimately funneling funds into their own pockets.

Trust as a Weapon

The effectiveness of the BINT scheme was magnified by the Moores' ability to leverage cultural and religious trust. Their appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Network reality show Marrying Millions enhanced their credibility, enabling them to manipulate participants more effectively.

"The defendants used a polished image and even a reality TV appearance to build trust, but behind the scenes, they orchestrated a multi-million-dollar pyramid scheme," stated Christopher J. Altemus Jr., Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s Dallas Field Office.

Participants were even promised "guaranteed refunds" if they expressed dissatisfaction—a claim the jury deemed a blatant deception intended to lower the defenses of financially vulnerable individuals.

The Verdict and What's Next

Following the trial, the jury convicted the Moores on several federal charges:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud (1 count each)

Wire fraud (5 counts each)

Money laundering (3 counts each)

The potential legal ramifications are severe. Each count of conspiracy and wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, while money laundering counts can result in up to 10 years each. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

This federal conviction follows a civil judgment secured by the Texas Attorney General’s Office in 2023, which mandated the Moores to pay $10.76 million. While complete restitution for all 10,000 victims may be unattainable, officials hope this verdict serves as a measure of justice for those who were left with nothing but debt after being promised a "blessing."

Learn More