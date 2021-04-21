TERRELL, Texas — One person was injured in a minivan vs. 18-wheeler crash on Wednesday afternoon — the driver of the van, "extremely lucky" to not have suffered more serious injuries, according to emergency personnel.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:46 p.m., on April 21, 2021, at State Highway (SH) 34 and County Road 319, just north of the Terrell city limits.
Arriving Terrell Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) firefighters reported heavy damage to the front end of the 18-wheeler and a minivan with the left rear corner of the vehicle torn away.
Firefighters provided initial medical care to the driver of the minivan until a CareFlite ambulance to transport her to a Dallas-area hospital, according to the TVFD. No injuries were reported for the driver of the 18-wheeler.
"TVFD would like to thank personnel from Kaufman County Precinct 2 who witnessed the crash and stopped to help, and to several civilians who did an excellent job directing traffic, allowing us to focus on patient care," stated the TVFD on Facebook.