FORNEY, Texas — A Plano man was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 80 in Forney on Wednesday evening, according to police.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite responded to the 500 block of westbound U.S. Highway 80.
"Information from witnesses indicate that a motorcycle passed on the right side of an 18-wheeler near the bridge at US Hwy 80 and the FM 460 bridge," Forney Police Department Pubic Information Officer Michael Clay tells inForney.com. "The motorcycle struck the 18-wheeler and concrete barriers."
Forney police arrived on scene and immediately began providing emergency medical procedures, according to Clay.
Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the motorcyclist, identified by police as 34-year-old Ross Sheridan of Plano, Texas, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.