FORNEY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, is advising area residents of potential severe weather on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.
"Scattered storms may develop during the day Thursday, ahead of an approaching cold front," read a statement from the NWS. "Some of these storms could become severe. The main event still appears to be a linear complex of storms along the rapidly advancing front."
The storms tomorrow afternoon and evening may produce damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail, according to the NWS.
"This line of storms will push east, impacting East Texas during the evening hours when the greatest threat for severe weather will occur," stated the NWS. "Stay weather aware and have multiple, reliable methods to receive warnings on Thursday. Know where to shelter BEFORE a warning is issued!"
Isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon with stronger storms having the potential to develop hail and gusty winds, as their primary hazards.
STAY WEATHER AWARE