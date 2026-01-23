Forney ISD Welcomes UIL Wrestling to Its Athletic Program

Forney ISD Welcomes UIL Wrestling to Its Athletic Program

In an exciting development for local athletes, Forney Independent School District (ISD) is set to introduce UIL boys and girls wrestling starting in the 2026-2027 school year. This move marks a significant expansion of the district's athletic offerings and reflects its ongoing commitment to providing diverse opportunities for student growth and engagement.

A Commitment to Student Development

The addition of wrestling is part of Forney ISD’s broader mission to create pathways that allow students to discover their strengths and talents. As one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, wrestling offers participants an array of valuable skills, including discipline, strategic thinking, physical conditioning, and mental resilience. These attributes not only enhance athletic performance but also contribute to personal development.

Building Teams at Forney and North Forney High Schools

Wrestling teams will be established at both Forney High School and North Forney High School, with plans for them to compete in official UIL meets and tournaments beginning next year. District officials are enthusiastic about how this new program aligns with their mission to offer high-quality athletic programs that support student growth both on and off the mat.

Voices from District Leadership

“Forney ISD is committed to creating opportunities that help students discover who they are and what they can achieve,” said Neal Weaver, Executive Athletic Director for Forney ISD. “Wrestling is a sport that builds character and confidence, and we’re excited to bring this opportunity to our students and to watch these programs grow.”

Contact Information

For more information about the Forney Independent School District and its new wrestling program, please reach out to the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.