North Texas Man Arrested in Connection with Multi-Jurisdictional Vehicle Burglary Ring

Published: March 12, 2026 By InForneyLegalNews
FORNEY — A 29-year-old man is currently incarcerated at the Kaufman County Jail following an extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation that has tied him to a series of vehicle burglaries and organized criminal activity throughout North Texas.

James Ray Strange, born in 1997, was processed into the Kaufman County facility early Wednesday morning, March 11, after being apprehended by the Terrell Police Department. By the following day, the number of charges against him had escalated to an alarming 11 counts, involving collaboration from at least six different law enforcement agencies.

A Trail of Crime Across North Texas

The sheer volume of charges indicates a large-scale theft operation. According to jail records, the Terrell Police Department served as the primary arresting agency for a range of offenses allegedly committed on March 10. These offenses include:

  • Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: A high-level felony carrying a $100,000 bond.

  • Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information: Related to an investigation by the Garland Police Department, with a bond set at $50,000.

  • Theft of Property: Two counts ranging from $750 to $30,000, involving property thefts in Terrell and Arlington.

  • Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle: An investigation stemming from Crandall.

  • Burglary of a Vehicle: Multiple counts linked to offenses in Arlington and Cedar Hill.

Legal pressures intensified on March 12, when the Kaufman Independent School District Police Department added two additional counts of Burglary of a Vehicle to Strange's already extensive list of charges.

Significant Financial Stakes

As of Thursday afternoon, Strange’s total combined bond has been set at $186,500.

The involvement of law enforcement agencies from Garland, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Crandall, and Terrell highlights a coordinated effort to combat a series of "smash-and-grab" style thefts that have beleaguered the region. The "Organized Criminal Activity" charge, which constitutes the largest portion of his bond, suggests that authorities believe Strange was not acting alone.

Currently, Strange is being held in housing unit B02B-07. At this time, no attorney of record has been immediately identified in the public database, and it remains uncertain whether he has the necessary funds to secure a surety bond.

