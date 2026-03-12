Costco Opens Forney Location Thursday Morning March 12

Costco Opens Forney Location Thursday Morning March 12

Costco opened a new membership warehouse in Forney on Thursday, March 12, at 8 a.m. The expansive 152,000-square-foot facility is located at 150 FM 460, strategically positioned at the intersection of Highway 80 and Clements Drive.

Previously, residents in the area had to travel approximately 12 miles northeast to Rockwall, 22 miles northwest to Dallas, or 30 miles northwest to East Plano to shop at Costco.

Local Impact and Employment

“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Forney,” said Warehouse Manager Danielle Baker. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”

The Forney location is set to employ over 200 individuals. The warehouse will operate from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Executive Members will have the privilege of shopping daily starting at 9 a.m. Like other Costco locations, the Forney warehouse will offer a wide selection of quality, brand-name, and private-label merchandise at incredible values. Costco is dedicated to helping businesses save money on supplies and items for resale, while also providing a diverse range of products and services for personal use.

Convenient Services and Departments

The Forney Costco will feature a variety of convenient specialty departments, including a Gas Station, Fresh Bakery, Fresh Meat, Fresh Produce, and a Fresh Deli offering Rotisserie Chicken. Additional services include an Optical Department with an Independent Doctor of Optometry, Pharmacy, Tire Center, Hearing Aid Center, Food Court, and a selection of Beer and Fine Wine. Members will also have the opportunity to save on Costco Services such as Travel and Auto Buying.

Company Overview and Community Commitment

This new warehouse marks the 46th Costco location in Texas, the 636th in the United States, and the 926th worldwide. Costco serves approximately 146 million cardholders across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and several European and Asian countries, including England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, France, South Korea, and Japan.

Recognized for providing its employees with real living wages—the highest in the industry—Costco is also noted for its ethical business practices. The company's home office is located in Issaquah, Washington, and it is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol COST.