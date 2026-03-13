FYAA Spartans Sign Up Starts March 15th- Spots Fill Quickly So Sign Up Soon

FORNEY — One of Forney’s fastest-growing youth sports organizations is preparing for what leaders believe could be its biggest season yet.

Public registration for the FYAA Spartans 2026 season opens March 15, giving local athletes the chance to participate in football, cheer, drill/dance, and flag programs this fall.

League organizers say the upcoming season will mark a major step forward for the program. Fifteen towns from across the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex are coming together to launch what organizers describe as a new regional youth football league designed to elevate recreational competition.

“We’re expecting 2026 to be the best season in Spartans history,” organizers said. “Fifteen towns across the Metroplex are coming together to launch what we believe will become the premier recreational football league in Texas. That means better competition, better experiences for families, and an incredible opportunity for our kids to represent Forney with pride.”

Programs Available

Families will be able to register athletes for several programs when registration opens:

🏈 Football (Flag and Tackle)

📣 Cheer

💃 Drill / Dance

Programs are available for both boys and girls, providing opportunities for young athletes across multiple age groups.

The Spartan Standard

The FYAA Spartans have grown rapidly in recent years and have become a recognizable presence in Forney youth sports. Organizers say the program focuses on more than just games.

The “Spartan Standard” emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and community involvement.

Program highlights include:

Professional-level uniforms

Elite practice facilities and environment

Experienced coaches and dedicated volunteers

High-energy game day atmosphere

Opportunities for both boys and girls

“This isn’t just rec sports,” organizers say. “This is Sparta.”

Registration Expected to Fill Quickly

Spartan leaders say families should plan to register early. In past seasons, many teams filled before the end of April.

With the addition of the new Metroplex league and growing interest in the program, organizers expect the 2026 season to reach capacity quickly.

⚠️ Spots are limited and historically fill early.

Families who want their athletes to participate this fall are encouraged to secure a spot as soon as registration opens.

Key Date

🛡 Public Registration Opens: March 15

Athletes interested in joining the Spartans this fall should register early to ensure placement before teams fill.