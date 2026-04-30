Juvenile Defense Lawyer Casey Boyd Discusses Coleman Murder Appeal

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Fifth District Court of Appeals in Dallas has officially affirmed the murder conviction and 42-year prison sentence of Darren Coleman. The ruling, which stems from a case originally heard in Kaufman County’s 86th Judicial District Court, provides significant legal clarity regarding the threshold for transferring a juvenile into the adult criminal justice system.

Coleman was 16 years old when prosecutors alleged he boarded a school bus armed with a stolen firearm, traveled to the victim’s location, and shot the victim three times. Following a trial in the 86th Judicial District Court, a Kaufman County jury found Coleman guilty of murder and sentenced him to 42 years in prison.

To analyze the implications of the appellate court’s decision, InForney sat down with Casey Boyd, a juvenile defense attorney with Guest and Gray, to discuss the nuances of the ruling and what it signals for future juvenile cases within the county.

Understanding the Appellate Challenge

InForney: Casey, what were the fundamental legal issues that brought this case to the appellate level?

Casey Boyd: This was a significant case with serious stakes. When Darren Coleman was 16, he was accused of a violent act that led to him being certified as an adult for trial in the 86th Judicial District Court. The appeal was centered on two primary arguments: first, whether the procedural requirements for transferring a juvenile to adult court were met, and second, whether specific evidence admitted during the sentencing phase was handled correctly under the rules of evidence.

The Definition of a "Full Investigation"

InForney: Defense counsel argued that the “full investigation” required by the Texas Family Code was incomplete, citing pending gunshot residue results and social media reviews. Why did the appellate court reject this argument?

Casey Boyd: The Court of Appeals clarified an important distinction: the Texas Family Code does not provide a rigid, exhaustive definition for what constitutes a “full investigation.” The court held that it does not require every conceivable lab test or investigative lead to be finalized before a transfer hearing can take place.

The legal standard at a transfer hearing is not “guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” but rather “probable cause.” The appellate court found that existing evidence—including surveillance footage and Coleman’s own admission to the shooting—was sufficient to establish probable cause, thereby justifying the juvenile court’s decision to waive its jurisdiction.

Rehabilitation and Escalating Conduct

InForney: A critical component of juvenile transfer hearings is the potential for rehabilitation. What did the record reveal regarding Coleman’s history?

Casey Boyd: The issue of rehabilitation was central to the ruling. A juvenile probation officer testified that, in her professional opinion, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department could not rehabilitate the defendant. This was supported by a documented pattern of increasingly violent behavior.

The record showed that Coleman had previously completed probation for indecent exposure, only to be charged with two counts of assault while on subsequent probation for theft and trespassing. Furthermore, he was facing a controlled substance charge just a week before the murder and was under investigation for an aggravated robbery in Dallas County. The court also weighed psychological evidence indicating he met the criteria for conduct disorder and posed a high risk for future aggression.

Evidence and Authentication

InForney: During the sentencing phase, the jury viewed school surveillance video of an assault. The defense argued this was not properly authenticated. How did the appeals court rule on this?

Casey Boyd: Authentication is the process of verifying that evidence is what it purports to be. In this instance, the State utilized a criminal investigator from the District Attorney’s Office who identified Coleman in the video and confirmed its origin from the Terrell ISD Police Department. The appellate court ruled this was sufficient.

Moreover, the court noted that even if the admission of the video had been technically erroneous, it would not have altered the outcome. The jury was already aware of other assault allegations and had already reached a murder conviction before the sentencing phase began.

The Future of Juvenile Cases in Kaufman County

InForney: What is the broader impact of this ruling for the juvenile justice system in Kaufman County?

Casey Boyd: This decision reinforces that for serious felony cases—particularly homicide—the transfer hearing is not a trial on guilt. Instead, the court focuses on probable cause, the severity of the offense, the child’s history, and the likelihood of successful rehabilitation. When the State demonstrates probable cause and a history of escalating violence or failed rehabilitation, this ruling makes it clear that the Dallas Court of Appeals is inclined to uphold the transfer to adult court. For Darren Coleman, this means the original conviction and 42-year sentence remain in effect.