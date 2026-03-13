Texas Style Wrestling: A New Era of Professional Wrestling in Forney

Texas Style Wrestling: A New Era of Professional Wrestling in Forney

FORNEY — Inside the OC Theater in Forney, Texas, Texas Style Wrestling (TSW) has built something that feels both familiar and new: a modern wrestling show rooted in the storytelling, athleticism, and fan connection that made professional wrestling a cultural phenomenon decades ago.

The promotion brings together veteran wrestling minds, rising stars, and a production team working to deliver a television-ready product to audiences across Texas. Through a series of interviews with those behind the scenes and inside the ring, several of TSW’s key personalities shared what drives the promotion and what fans can expect from its performers.

Bob Mauldin: Building the Television Product

For Bob Mauldin, executive producer for television and broadcast distribution at Texas Style Wrestling, the key to producing a successful wrestling broadcast begins with the live experience.

“It starts with a fantastic live show and TSW presents that each and every time,” Mauldin said. “There is a team of talented folks that make sure sound is right, lights are in the right places and that the cameras capture the action. But none of that means anything if you don’t have great competitors with the drive to put it all on the line in the ring. And that’s what our talent does every time they step through the curtain.”

Mauldin said the promotion’s focus on strong competition and production quality has helped the show expand its television reach.

“As of this writing we have only produced half of our one-year contract with our stations and all of them have invited us back for next year,” he said. “That’s about nine stations. We’ve already added additional stations for the Fall 2026 TV season and starting in April we’ll begin an aggressive campaign aimed at effectively doubling our number of stations.”

He added that TSW programming is already reaching major Texas television markets.

“We are already popular in Dallas, Austin and Houston, some of the largest TV markets in the state.”

Mauldin said viewers should also keep an eye on the promotion’s tag team division and its hometown champion.

“Keep an eye on our Texas Heavyweight Champion, Bam Bam Malone,” Mauldin said. “Our tag team division is on fire and teams are coming from all over the state to compete.”

Joe Galli: The Atmosphere That Sets TSW Apart

Joe Galli, operations director for the National Wrestling Alliance and the in-ring announcer for Texas Style Wrestling, said what impressed him most when he first saw the promotion was the talent.

“The most impressive part of Texas Style Wrestling is the talent,” Galli said. “Bar none, they are some of the best athletes in Texas and really the rest of the country. It’s a diverse group of men and women who understand how to make an incredible experience for the fans in the building and the fans watching at home.”

Galli said the combination of athleticism and character work helps make the show memorable.

“The athleticism is exceptional. The characters are captivating. It’s a show that is designed to make memories and keep fans coming back for more.”

He also praised the unique atmosphere created by the venue itself.

“The atmosphere of TSW is unlike almost any other wrestling show you can attend,” Galli said. “It’s a souped-up version of the traditional studio wrestling style of the 1980s for a modern audience.”

According to Galli, the OC Theater turned out to be an ideal setting for professional wrestling television.

“I don’t know if Forney ISD envisioned this when they planned to build the OC Theater, but they ended up making the perfect venue for televised professional wrestling,” he said. “Every seat is a good seat and it’s so much more affordable than some other wrestling shows.”

Another key element is the connection fans can have with the wrestlers themselves.

“Being able to meet wrestlers and have a picture taken with them can mean everything to a fan, especially a child,” Galli said. “Some places charge for that experience, but that’s built into the price of the ticket for the show at TSW.”

Bam Bam Malone: Forney’s Champion

One of the most recognizable figures in Texas Style Wrestling is Forney native Bam Bam Malone, the inaugural Texas Style Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.

For Malone, holding the title represents a dream realized.

“It means the world to me to be the inaugural Texas Style Wrestling heavyweight champion,” Malone said. “From the first time I saw the title I immediately thought ‘that’s going to be mine one day.’ I never dreamed that not only would it be mine but I would be the first ever.”

Malone said defending the championship close to home carries special meaning.

“It means the world to me to be able to defend this title and bring it back to my hometown,” he said. “The biggest thing I want to make known is that every little boy and little girl that comes to our shows I want them to know that I started out like them — just a kid in a small town with a big dream. If I can do it, anybody can.”

Inside the ring, Malone describes his style as aggressive and relentless.

“I lean more toward a brawler style, but I’m not afraid to leave my feet and go airborne if needed,” Malone said. “When you watch Bam Bam Malone wrestle you should expect to get 100 percent effort and 150 percent excitement.”

James Beard: A Lifetime in Wrestling

Few people involved with Texas Style Wrestling have a deeper history in the sport than James Beard, the promotion’s senior official and television producer.

Beard’s path into professional wrestling began in an unlikely place — the music scene.

While performing regularly around the Dallas–Fort Worth area, he met a number of wrestlers who frequented the venues where his band played.

Eventually, they encouraged him to step into the ring as a referee.

“That role felt very natural to me,” Beard said. “After working a few small shows around the area, I was asked to come to work at the Sportatorium.”

From there, Beard’s career expanded to include work overseas and creative roles behind the scenes in wrestling promotions across the world.

He has also authored a book about his career, The Third Man: My Life and Times Inside the Ring and Out, and recently completed a second book chronicling his time in Japan, the NWA, and other wrestling organizations.

Beard also worked on the film The Iron Claw, serving as an advisor during the filming of the wrestling scenes.

“I worked closely with them in giving advice as to how the wrestlers they were portraying would act and react in the ring,” Beard said. “Zac Efron was totally dedicated to the part and did an amazing job of becoming Kevin Von Erich in the ring.”

Even after more than 40 years in professional wrestling, Beard says the business has a way of keeping people involved.

He remembers advice once given to him by legendary wrestling manager Skandor Akbar.

“If you’re ever really a part of the wrestling business, you cannot truly retire from it,” Beard said. “You either die or stop getting booked.”

Beard smiled as he reflected on that statement.

“I’m living proof of that.”