Kaufman County's Infrastructure Spending for 2026, Roads and More Roads

KAUFMAN COUNTY — In a recent financial update, Kaufman County officials have unveiled a comprehensive overview of significant infrastructure investments currently in progress. With the county managing over $310 million in total debt, the majority of these funds are dedicated to critical road construction projects designed to accommodate the region's unprecedented growth.

The November 2025 Auditor’s report details how these bond funds are being distributed across the county, providing clarity on expenditures at the precinct level.

Understanding the Bond Funds

Kaufman County's infrastructure strategy is primarily supported by two active bond series, which are crucial for implementing large-scale highway and safety enhancements:

The 2020 Road Bond Series (Fund 136): This fund serves as a cornerstone for major construction efforts, boasting a revised budget of $108,746,721 . As of late 2025, approximately $77,777,649.57 has already been expended.

The 2014 Road Bond Series (Fund 128): Now entering its final phases, this fund retains a significant budget of $28,228,898 . To date, over $25.2 million has been allocated to complete essential long-term projects.

Debt Servicing (Fund 161): For the current fiscal year, the county has earmarked $7,487,670 specifically for paying down the principal and interest on the 2019 road bonds.

Precinct-Level Spending: Where Your Taxes Are at Work

While the larger bond series focus on high-profile highway projects, individual precincts manage their own road maintenance and improvement budgets to meet local needs. Here’s a breakdown of spending for the 2026 fiscal year to date:

Precinct Total Budget Actual Spending (YTD) Key Focus Precinct 1 $10,341,346 $1,154,692 Highest investment in county road construction. Precinct 2 $6,354,765 $183,992 Significant professional services for long-term planning. Precinct 3 $9,601,122 $604,783 Prioritizing roadway maintenance and bridge updates. Precinct 4 $17,740,929 $1,391,412 Currently managing the largest precinct-level road budget.

Growth Demands Strategic Debt Management

The county’s significant debt load—totaling $310,029,296 as of October 1, 2025—reflects the impact of voter-approved propositions from 2014, 2019, and 2020. County management is diligently balancing these financial obligations with a robust revenue growth.

According to analysts from S&P Global Ratings, “Strong revenue growth and underspending on budgeted expenditures have allowed the county to fund much of its capital needs with cash while still maintaining healthy reserve levels.” This assessment recently reaffirmed the county’s 'AA-' credit rating with a Stable outlook.

For Forney residents, these investments mean visible progress on major thoroughfares and ongoing improvements to the county roads that connect our expanding neighborhoods.