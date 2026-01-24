About InForney: Keeping the "City Without Limits" Informed

About InForney: Keeping the "City Without Limits" Informed

Forney is growing faster than the traffic on Highway 80, but at InForney, we believe our town should still feel like a community. Since our launch, we’ve operated with a simple goal: to provide the people of Forney, Talty, and McLendon-Chisholm with news that actually impacts their backyards. We aren’t a distant newsroom in Dallas or a generic content farm; we’re your neighbors, reporting from the sidelines of City Bank Stadium and the front rows of City Hall.

Our Roots in the Antique Capital

While Forney is known across the state as the Antique Capital of Texas, our focus is on the future. As the landscape shifts from old hay fields to new rooftops, we are here to document the transition. Whether it’s a deep dive into the latest Forney ISD bond, updates on the construction at the 548/80 interchange, or a spotlight on a new small business opening in the historic downtown district, we cover it all. InForney is the leading source for Kaufman County and Forney news and the most trusted source in local news. We have a thriving Facebook page that averages over 1,000,000 views a month.

What We Cover

If it matters in Forney, you can read about it on InForney.

Local Government: Real-time updates from Forney City Council and the Kaufman County Commissioners Court. From zoning to roads to budgets, we have the insight you need to understand our rapidly growing city.

Public Safety: Keeping you informed on local police and fire activity without the sensationalism.

Education: From the boardroom to the Friday night lights, we follow every development within Forney ISD.

Community Growth: We track the new developments, retail openings, and infrastructure projects that are reshaping our skyline.

Why InForney?

In a world of paywalls and national noise, we remain committed to hyper-local accountability. We breakdown city council meetings and agendas so you can stay informed, translating complex city ordinances into plain English. We are independent, locally owned, and fiercely dedicated to the truth—because we live here too.