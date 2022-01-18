MESQUITE, Texas — A SILVER Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man out of Mesquite, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
82-year-old George Garlington was last seen at 1520 Pioneer Road in Mesquite at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
He is possibly driving a 2017 Ford Fusion, maroon in color, with Texas license plate No. JNZ1735.
Garlington is described as being approximately 5'8", 180 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Garlington's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 754-1708 or 911.