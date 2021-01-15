TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, in the 300 block of Town North Drive.
"On arrival at the scene, first responders rendered emergency aid to the pedestrian, who was found to have suffered major injuries," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department.
The pedestrian, identified by police as 69-year-old Joleen Steffes Rohe, was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 8:41 a.m.
Rohe according to police, was walking southeast across Town North Drive when she was struck by a eastbound traveling 2003 Mercedes passenger vehicle.
"The driver of the vehicle failed to see the pedestrian and struck her in the roadway," stated police. "The driver of the vehicle, a Terrell resident, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation."
The Terrell Police Department continues to investigate the crash.