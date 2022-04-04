KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of North Texas, including Kaufman County, until 2 a.m.
A Flood Warning was also issued for the South Fork Sabine River near Quinlan, affecting Kaufman, Hunt, and Rockwall Counties.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected across much of the region late this afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible late today and tonight, with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible, especially with more discrete storms.
Locally heavy rainfall between 1 to 2 inches, with isolated heavier amounts are possible tonight across eastern North Texas. This may cause instances of minor urban and/or small stream flooding. Flash flooding is not expected.
STAY WEATHER AWARE!