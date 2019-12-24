KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative is planning two brief outages on January 6-7, 2020, to allow crews to change transmission lines feeding into TVEC substations.
The outages are scheduled for 10 a.m. each day and should take no longer than 30 minutes, according to TVEC.
The outages are dependent on weather and grid conditions, according to TVEC which advises members to watch for updates in case of schedule changes.
Crews from TVEC, Rayburn Electric Cooperative, and contractors will conduct the work at the substations as part of an overall plan to bring all of the TVEC service area into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' power grid, with the goal, according to TVEC, to increase system reliability and simplifying system operations.
The January 6 outage will affect areas northwest of Athens to Mabank, going north to an area along Highway 80 south of Wills Point and including Jackson, Log Cabin, Payne Springs, Prarieville and Whitton.
The January 7 outage will affect areas north and east of Athens, extending to areas around Brownsboro and Frankston and including Berryville, Coffee City, Larue, Murchison, New York and Walton.