KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Another round of winter weather is likely to impact the region on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas.
A strong cold front with move through north Texas today, sending temperatures into the 30s and 40s. A first round of precipitation early Wednesday morning and is expected to bring freezing rain, occasionally mixed with sleet, along and northwest of a line from Comanche to Dallas to Paris. Ice accumulations may exceed 1/10 of an inch which is likely to create hazardous driving conditions.
A second round of precipitation will develop Wednesday night and move east throughout the day Thursday, according to the NWS.
"More widespread freezing rain is expected with this round before it ends Thursday night," stated the NWS. "Bridges and overpasses will be the first to freeze, but main road surfaces may become icy as well, particularly north and west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex."
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for portions of north Texas, in effect from Wednesday through Thursday, along and northwest of the line from Comanche to Dallas to Paris. As of Tuesday afternoon, Kaufman County was not in but bordered the advisory area. Kaufman County residents who travel to Dallas County or other western counties in the advisory area should heed the warnings and advisories.