Road Safety: Why Forney Drivers Need to Look Twice for Motorcycles

As the spring season brings more residents out onto the roads in Forney and across Kaufman County, the Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a critical reminder to drivers: look twice for motorcycles. With May designated as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, state officials are highlighting ...

Road Safety: Why Forney Drivers Need to Look Twice for Motorcycles

As the spring season brings more residents out onto the roads in Forney and across Kaufman County, the Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a critical reminder to drivers: look twice for motorcycles. With May designated as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, state officials are highlighting the life-saving impact of simple, consistent habits behind the wheel.

The Reality of the Road

When a collision involving a motorcycle occurs, the most common refrain from drivers is that they simply did not see the rider. However, safety advocates emphasize that motorcycles are not invisible. Because they are smaller than passenger vehicles, they are easier to overlook, particularly when drivers are distracted, speeding, or rushing through intersections.

Last year, Texas saw nearly 9,000 motorcycle crashes, resulting in 557 fatalities. These deaths accounted for 15 percent of all crash fatalities statewide. Without the protection of airbags, seat belts, or a steel frame, motorcyclists are significantly more vulnerable to serious injury or death in the event of a collision.

A Shared Responsibility

The campaign features the stories of Texans whose lives were forever altered by roadway tragedies. Among them is Amy Jo Miller, a survivor who has spent more than 18 years in recovery after a vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle she was riding as a passenger. Her story serves as a stark reminder of the long-term consequences that follow a moment of inattention.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams noted that preventing these tragedies begins with a change in perspective. Looking twice is not just a safety suggestion; it is a fundamental part of driving with the courtesy and responsibility expected of Texas motorists.

How to Keep Our Roads Safe

Many of the most severe motorcycle accidents occur at intersections when drivers miscalculate a rider’s speed or distance, often during left-hand turns. To reduce these risks, TxDOT recommends that all drivers adopt the following habits:

Expect motorcycles: Train your eyes to scan specifically for smaller vehicles on the road.

Look twice: Always double-check your surroundings before turning or merging.

Utilize your tools: Check mirrors and blind spots carefully and use turn signals consistently.

Provide space: Give motorcycles a full lane of space and maintain a safe following distance.

Obey limits: Slow down and adjust your driving based on current road conditions.

Interactive Safety Initiatives

To help illustrate how easily a motorcycle can go unnoticed, TxDOT has launched a traveling exhibit featuring virtual reality simulations. The exhibit allows participants to experience traffic scenarios from the perspectives of both drivers and motorcyclists, demonstrating the necessity of full alertness.

This effort is part of the broader "Drive Like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe." initiative, which encourages residents to take pride in the way they share the road. For more information on how to stay safe and protect fellow travelers, residents can visit DriveLikeATexan.com.