Birdies Golf Entertainment Center Tees Up for Forney

Published: May 5, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Birdies Golf Entertainment Center Tees Up for Forney

Forney’s growing reputation as a destination for both families and high-level athletics took another step forward this week. The Forney Independent School District (FISD) officially announced that Birdies, a golf entertainment facility, is coming to the community.Designed to serve as a dual-purpose ...

Birdies Golf Entertainment Center Tees Up for Forney

A New Hub for Athletics and Community Recreation

Forney’s growing reputation as a destination for both families and high-level athletics took another step forward this week. The Forney Independent School District (FISD) officially announced that Birdies, a golf entertainment facility, is coming to the community.

Designed to serve as a dual-purpose asset, the facility will feature multiple high-tech hitting bays equipped with advanced golf simulators. While the complex is poised to become a premier destination for local residents looking for entertainment, it will also provide a critical competitive advantage for Forney ISD’s golf programs, offering student-athletes a year-round training environment regardless of North Texas weather conditions.

Enhancing the Local Landscape

The addition of Birdies marks a significant milestone in Forney’s ongoing commercial development. As the city continues to anchor the eastern growth corridor of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the integration of recreational spaces like Birdies helps balance the rapid residential expansion with necessary lifestyle amenities.

"This is an exciting addition for our students and the entire Forney community," officials stated during the announcement. By blending scholastic athletic support with public entertainment, the project aims to foster community engagement while investing in the development of local youth athletes.

Looking Ahead

While specific investment figures and the exact construction timeline are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, the announcement has already generated significant buzz among residents. For a community that has seen an influx of new housing and retail, the arrival of a specialized sports-entertainment venue signals a shift toward more experiential commercial growth.

As with all new developments in the region, the project will be closely watched for its impact on local traffic patterns and infrastructure requirements. However, proponents of the project believe the benefits—ranging from enhanced student opportunities to increased local tax base and recreational options—far outweigh the growing pains of a city in the midst of a development boom.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for further updates on the construction schedule and grand opening details for Birdies as they become available.

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