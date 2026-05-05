Kaufman County to Honor Fallen Officers During National Police Week Ceremony

The Terrell Police Department is inviting residents from across Kaufman County to join them in a solemn observance to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. A memorial ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026, marking a significant moment of reflection during N...

Kaufman County to Honor Fallen Officers During National Police Week Ceremony

Community invited to pay respects at Terrell Police Headquarters in May

The Terrell Police Department is inviting residents from across Kaufman County to join them in a solemn observance to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. A memorial ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026, marking a significant moment of reflection during National Police Week.

Event Details

The ceremony will begin promptly at 7:30 AM at the Terrell Police Headquarters, located at 1100 N State Highway 34. The event serves as a focal point for the community to gather and express gratitude for the men and women who have dedicated their lives to public safety.

A Time for Remembrance and Support

National Police Week is a time set aside each year to pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers across the nation. Beyond remembering those who are no longer with us, the ceremony provides an opportunity for the community to show support for the families of the fallen and to recognize the continued service and dedication of the officers currently working to keep Kaufman County safe.

Organizers hope for a strong showing from local citizens, as the event underscores the bond between law enforcement agencies and the neighborhoods they serve. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seating as the department prepares to host this important community tribute.