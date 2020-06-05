FORNEY, TEXAS — Amazon will occupy a new $80 million facility in Forney’s Gateway development inForney.com has confirmed.
Georgia-based Seefried Industrial Properties plans to construct an over 1 million square feet fulfillment center for Amazon to be located near Akron Way and Gateway Blvd along US 80.
Pending approval by the city council, construction is expected to begin in July and take at least a year to complete.
This will be Amazon’s second piece of real estate in Forney, after announcing this past February that they would occupy a 200,00 square foot distribution facility in Petro-Hunt’s Gateway development. Construction has already begun on the initial site which is located across the street. It is expected to be completed later this year.
The new project is estimated to be approximately 1.08 million square feet, just a fraction smaller than their soon-to-be neighbors, Goodyear’s 1.2 million square foot newly constructed distribution center, which is expected to be online by year’s end.
According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation documents obtained by the Dallas Business Journal, the new “E-Commerce fulfillment facility” will include a 250,000+ square foot mezzanine and a 34,457 square foot office.