FORNEY, Texas — With the signing of a lease in downtown Forney, Forney Brewing Company owner and brewer Eric Britton says he plans to bring a unique line of brews and equally impressive first-of-its-kind restaurant concept to Kaufman County.
The man behind the vision, Britton, left behind his corporate oil & gas career in 2016 and, with 10 years of home brewing experience under his belt, set out to open his own brewery.
Since then, Britton flew through the ranks at the Texas Ale Project from volunteer, to packaging tech, to lead brewer and cellarman. In 2018, in hopes of broadening his experience in the craft brew industry, he took a job at the Manhattan Project Beer Company as a brewer and production specialist — helping take their production from 1,200 barrels to 10,000.
By mid-2024, conservatively, Britton hopes to fulfill that goal with Forney Brewing Company after signing a lease with the Forney Economic Development Corporation late last month.
Britton tells inForney.com he will tap into something the entire family can enjoy with his new brewery-restaurant concept — great craft beers with a modest introductory spread of brewed-on-site lights and darks, Hazy IPAs, West Coast IPAs, blondes, pilsners, stouts, lagers, aged barrels, and seasonal and promotional releases throughout the year, among others.
Equally impressive will be a first-of-its-kind in Kaufman County — an "elevated" brew-pub atmosphere and experience featuring a blend of pub favorites, some Texas BBQ flair, mouth-watering smashburgers, and more from a menu crafted by an on-staff executive chef.
Britton says the food will be as much a focal point, and as critical to the Forney Brewing Company, as its craft beer options. Blending the two will be a wall of glass between the dining area and a full view of the brewing processes and equipment.
"We are excited to welcome Forney Brewing to downtown!" Forney Economic Development Corporation Director Lynn Spencer tells inForney.com. "We are thrilled to have them as part of the community, and we can't wait to see what delicious brews they have in store for us."
"We look forward to this new addition to Main Street and will continue working with the Forney City Council to bring more retailers and restaurants to downtown," she said.
In the coming months, Britton says plans will be drawn up for their newly signed location, at 203 East Main Street, which will need to be presented to the Forney Planning and Zoning Commission. With those approvals, Forney Brewing Company is full-steam ahead, creating a new destination dining and brewery location in the heart of downtown Forney.
Follow Forney Brewing Company on Facebook for the latest on their project, here.