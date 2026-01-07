Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Published: January 7, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

FORNEY — A 19-year-old man from Kaufman County has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, according to records from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Lucas Scott Rawdon was taken into custody shortly after midnight on January 7, following an alleged incident on January 6, 2026..

The case is currently under investigation by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. As of the time of publication, bond information had not been disclosed.

Understanding the Charge Under Texas Law

In Texas, sexual assault is defined under Penal Code §22.011. The law outlines that the offense involves intentionally or knowingly causing the penetration of another person without that individual’s consent. Additionally, the statute covers cases where the act was compelled through force or threats, where the complainant was unable to consent, or where consent was legally invalid due to age or other circumstances defined by law.

Potential Penalties for Sexual Assault

Sexual assault is classified as a second-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, the accused could face a prison sentence ranging from 2 to 20 years and may also incur a fine of up to $10,000.

Certain factors can elevate the charge, including instances of serious bodily injury, the use of a deadly weapon, or the age of the complainant. A conviction not only carries significant incarceration time but also results in long-term repercussions, including mandatory sex offender registration.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

It is important to note that an arrest marks the commencement of the criminal process, not a finding of guilt. The case will move through the court system, where prosecutors are required to present evidence, and the accused retains the right to contest the charges. Future court records will provide updates on whether formal charges are filed, any bond conditions imposed, and scheduled court appearances.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

More Images

Image 1-7-26 at 8.55 AM.png

Related Articles

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports Significant Activity in Recent Month
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports Significant Activity in Recent Month

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports Significant Activity in Recent Month

January 8, 2026 Read More
Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report
Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report

Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report

January 7, 2026 Read More
What Happens After an Arrest in Kaufman County? Forney Lawyer Robert Guest explains.
What Happens After an Arrest in Kaufman County? Forney Lawyer Robert Guest explains.

What Happens After an Arrest in Kaufman County? Forney Lawyer Robert Guest explains.

January 7, 2026 Read More
Forney Housing Market Update: December 2025 Brings New Opportunities Amidst Cooling Trends
Forney Housing Market Update: December 2025 Brings New Opportunities Amidst Cooling Trends

Forney Housing Market Update: December 2025 Brings New Opportunities Amidst Cooling Trends

January 7, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Releases Most Wanted List with Cash Rewards
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Releases Most Wanted List with Cash Rewards

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Releases Most Wanted List with Cash Rewards

January 6, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD's Jenae Glanton Honored as Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year
Forney ISD's Jenae Glanton Honored as Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year

Forney ISD's Jenae Glanton Honored as Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year

January 6, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×