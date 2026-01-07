Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

FORNEY — A 19-year-old man from Kaufman County has been arrested on charges of sexual assault, according to records from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. Lucas Scott Rawdon was taken into custody shortly after midnight on January 7, following an alleged incident on January 6, 2026..

The case is currently under investigation by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. As of the time of publication, bond information had not been disclosed.

Understanding the Charge Under Texas Law

In Texas, sexual assault is defined under Penal Code §22.011. The law outlines that the offense involves intentionally or knowingly causing the penetration of another person without that individual’s consent. Additionally, the statute covers cases where the act was compelled through force or threats, where the complainant was unable to consent, or where consent was legally invalid due to age or other circumstances defined by law.

Potential Penalties for Sexual Assault

Sexual assault is classified as a second-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, the accused could face a prison sentence ranging from 2 to 20 years and may also incur a fine of up to $10,000.

Certain factors can elevate the charge, including instances of serious bodily injury, the use of a deadly weapon, or the age of the complainant. A conviction not only carries significant incarceration time but also results in long-term repercussions, including mandatory sex offender registration.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

It is important to note that an arrest marks the commencement of the criminal process, not a finding of guilt. The case will move through the court system, where prosecutors are required to present evidence, and the accused retains the right to contest the charges. Future court records will provide updates on whether formal charges are filed, any bond conditions imposed, and scheduled court appearances.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.