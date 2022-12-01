FORNEY, Texas – The Forney Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announces the hiring of Megan (Meg) Adams as the new executive director. Adams will manage the day-to-day operations of the Forney Chamber with a focus on growing membership and promoting business growth and development.
Adams comes to the Forney Chamber from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce where she served as communications coordinator. Her previous background is in education where she spent 11 years teaching various subjects such as theater, professional communications, journalism and speech. She has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Theatre Education from Texas State University.
“We are so excited to have Meg fill the role as the Forney Chamber executive director” said Nicole Carpenter, Forney Chamber of Commerce board chair-elect. “The board is confident that her theater and communications teaching experience and skills will lend nicely to the responsibilities of this job. It’s clear she’s eager to serve our community and provide value for our members.”
Adams, her husband Ben and their 7-year-old daughter, Fiona, are longtime Forney residents.
“I am so excited and honored to serve my community in such a meaningful way, and I look forward to supporting and promoting our local businesses that make Forney the perfect place to call home,” said Adams.
Adams assumes the position from long-time executive director, Laurie Barkham, who is retiring after serving in the role for 23 years.
“Laurie has faithfully served the Forney Chamber members and community since 1999 and we are so grateful for her dedication and leadership,” said Jessica Browning, Forney Chamber board chair. “Laurie has so many meaningful connections in this community and we will miss her greatly, but are so happy she will get to enjoy her retirement traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.”
Adams started the position on Nov 28 and members will have the opportunity to meet her at the Dec 1 board luncheon.
ABOUT FORNEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Forney Chamber of Commerce was organized in 1949 with the purpose to promote business and community development in Forney, Texas. The Forney Chamber participates in economic development efforts designed to strengthen and expand the growth of all businesses within the Forney area and to assist in community activities designed to encourage new business and industry to move to the area. For more information about the Forney Chamber of Commerce, please visit forneychamber.com or call (972) 564-2233.