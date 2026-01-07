Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report

Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report

The Forney Police Department has published its monthly statistics for December 2025, providing the community with valuable insight into crime and public safety in the area. The report highlights various categories of incidents and law enforcement activities, reflecting both challenges and the ongoing commitment of the department to ensure the safety of Forney residents.

Monthly Statistics Overview

In December, the department recorded a total of:

Burglary: 7 incidents

Burglary of Vehicle: 2 incidents

Crimes Against Persons: 25 incidents

Drug and Intoxication Arrests: 42 arrests

Officer Initiated Calls: 469

Total Arrests: 102

Total Calls for Service: 2,195

Traffic-Related Activities

The report also details traffic-related activities for the month, which included:

Traffic Accidents Dispatched: 105

Traffic Stops: 659

Acknowledgment and Community Support

The Forney Police Department expressed gratitude to the community for its continued support. "Thank you for all your support," the department stated in the report. This collaboration between law enforcement and the community plays a crucial role in enhancing safety and addressing crime effectively.

Final Thoughts

As we move forward into the new year, the Forney Police Department remains dedicated to serving and protecting the community. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain public safety. Be safe!