Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report

Published: January 7, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report

Forney Police Department Releases December Crime and Activity Report

The Forney Police Department has published its monthly statistics for December 2025, providing the community with valuable insight into crime and public safety in the area. The report highlights various categories of incidents and law enforcement activities, reflecting both challenges and the ongoing commitment of the department to ensure the safety of Forney residents.

Monthly Statistics Overview

In December, the department recorded a total of:

  • Burglary: 7 incidents

  • Burglary of Vehicle: 2 incidents

  • Crimes Against Persons: 25 incidents

  • Drug and Intoxication Arrests: 42 arrests

  • Officer Initiated Calls: 469

  • Total Arrests: 102

  • Total Calls for Service: 2,195

Traffic-Related Activities

The report also details traffic-related activities for the month, which included:

  • Traffic Accidents Dispatched: 105

  • Traffic Stops: 659

Acknowledgment and Community Support

The Forney Police Department expressed gratitude to the community for its continued support. "Thank you for all your support," the department stated in the report. This collaboration between law enforcement and the community plays a crucial role in enhancing safety and addressing crime effectively.

Final Thoughts

As we move forward into the new year, the Forney Police Department remains dedicated to serving and protecting the community. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help maintain public safety. Be safe!

Related Articles

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports Significant Activity in Recent Month
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports Significant Activity in Recent Month

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports Significant Activity in Recent Month

January 8, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge
Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

January 7, 2026 Read More
What Happens After an Arrest in Kaufman County? Forney Lawyer Robert Guest explains.
What Happens After an Arrest in Kaufman County? Forney Lawyer Robert Guest explains.

What Happens After an Arrest in Kaufman County? Forney Lawyer Robert Guest explains.

January 7, 2026 Read More
Forney Housing Market Update: December 2025 Brings New Opportunities Amidst Cooling Trends
Forney Housing Market Update: December 2025 Brings New Opportunities Amidst Cooling Trends

Forney Housing Market Update: December 2025 Brings New Opportunities Amidst Cooling Trends

January 7, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Releases Most Wanted List with Cash Rewards
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Releases Most Wanted List with Cash Rewards

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Releases Most Wanted List with Cash Rewards

January 6, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD's Jenae Glanton Honored as Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year
Forney ISD's Jenae Glanton Honored as Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year

Forney ISD's Jenae Glanton Honored as Texas Thespians Administrator of the Year

January 6, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×